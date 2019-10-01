New York Mets

nj.com
Zy7lqodb6jcz3gvbu5cvblbq7u

World Series 2019: Trump will be at Nationals Park if there’s a Game 5 - nj.com

by: Jonathan D. Salant | jsalant@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 11s

President Donald Trump said he will attend the first World Series in Washington since 1933.

Tweets