New York Mets

The Mets Police
47663484_thumbnail

Mets’ Thunder Pete Alonso named Player’s Choice NL Rookie Of The Year

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Even his opponents agree the ❄️🐻 had an Amazin’ season. Congratulations @Pete_Alonso20 for being named the 2019 NL Outstanding Rookie in the 2019 Players Choice Awards!https://t.co/O3Mn0LjVh8 — New York Mets (@Mets) October 24, 2019 Kinda no-brainer...

Tweets