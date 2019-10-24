New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The New York Mets didn’t hire Joe Girardi and that’s OK
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2m
Joe Girardi is set to be the Phillies' next manager to the dismay of New York Mets fans. However, this is far from the end of the world.
Tweets
-
Stanton likely wasn't available for the ALCS and was kept on roster for World Series eligibility + more hodgepodge stuff from Cashman's end of year presser. https://t.co/2AZjDtmTlm via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Kris Bryant is still at odd with the Cubs over his service time https://t.co/7sChTiNG8hBlogger / Podcaster
-
Poor, poor man, having to sit up thereLuhnow said it was “devastating” to learn what really happened. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone in this room, just like I wouldn’t wish it on anyone in this room to sit up here and answer these questions either.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Some cheery content for the dayThis dude dressed up as Forrest Gump for a Halloween baseball game and definitely didn’t disappoint 😂😂 https://t.co/SfhKxPjyTIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Doesn’t Bradley Whitford have a new show? How does he have time to manage the Angels?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NycRye: @DPLennon Dave, this just sounds ignorant (or dare I say stupid). I think he really wanted the Mets and had the extra incentive to stick it top the collective butts of the yankees. He would have had a team on the cusp of winning, not a team in disarray.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets