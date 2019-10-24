New York Mets
Baseball, a dead sport from last century, that old people watch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Median age for game 2 was 56.8 up from 56.2 for game 1. — SportsTVRatings (@SportsTVRatings) October 24, 2019 Hey you know how you young punks call me old and then tell me baseball isn’t dead? Look at the MEDIAN AGE for these games. Holy cow. That’s...
