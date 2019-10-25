New York Mets

The Mets Police
47675263_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: no Girardi? Just give Mickey Callaway the job back

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

SLACKISH REACTION:  The alarm goes off, I wake up, the Mets have not hired a manager. ICYMI somehow the Phillies hired Joe Girardi.  So Wags and the Same Old Mets will head into 2020 with the Inexperienced Manager replacing the Inexperienced Manager...

Tweets