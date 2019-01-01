New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
47676579_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Records 1,000 Career Strikeout

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m

9/26/18: Jacob deGrom records hit 1,000 career strikeout on his last pitch of 2018 in a masterpiece against the Atlanta Braves. Check out http://m.mlb.com/vi...

Tweets