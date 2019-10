2019 Mets Report Card: Tomas Nido, C

Happy 48th Birthday, Pedro Martinez. The HOFer owns the 17th-best pitcher bWAR in Major League history at 86.1. Pedro is one of 3 #Mets pitchers (along with Seaver & deGrom) to post a season (2005) of at least: - 200 IP - FIP under 3.00 - WHIP under 0.950 @ 45PedroMartinez