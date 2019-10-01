New York Mets

Mets Merized
47689369_thumbnail

Report: Tim Bogar Serious Contender for Mets Manager

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar has emerged as a serious contender to become the Mets next manager.Bogar, Mets eight round pick in the 1987 draft out

