New York Mets

nj.com
47689511_thumbnail

MLB rumors: How Joe Girardi impacts Phillies’ pursuit of Nationals’ Anthony Rendon - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon will be a free agent after the 2019 World Series. He led the majors with 126 RBI during the regular season.

Tweets