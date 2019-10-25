New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Buck Showalter could ease the risk of Mets’ high-wire manager search
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 10m
WASHINGTON — The second round of Mets interviews appear over and a few people briefed on the agenda say this time it was quick and with just Jeff Wilpon and Brodie Van Wagenen meeting with
Tweets
-
No question.But still the most likable. By far. https://t.co/GGcVP04I2xBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well, Jay Horwitz officially is no longer the most famous butt-dialer from NY.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @brianpmangan: RCP Average and change since Oct 21: Biden: 27.2 (-2.2) Warren: 21.8 (-3.0) Sanders: 17.3 (+2.1) Buttigieg: 7.0 (+1.0) Harris: 5.3 (-0.3) Waiting for @FiveThirtyEight @CNN @NateSilver538’s articles about the Bernie Surge and the three person race. #Bernie2020 #BernieBlackoutBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Random Mets: Pat Misch Throws Complete Game Shutout https://t.co/6v2hZvOxOV #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#MLBNow #MLBNetwork looking back on WS G2, looking ahead to first WS game in DC since 1933. 4-5pEBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets