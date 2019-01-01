New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Eduardo Perez ‘clear frontrunner’ for Mets manager job
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 6m
The MLB manager jobs are starting to get filled, and the New York Mets may be next to make a hire. Eduardo Perez was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Friday as being the "clear frontrunner" for the Mets' manager job. Perez played 13...
Tweets
-
#Astros GM Jeff Luhnow met in visiting dugout with SI’s Stephanie Apstein and apologized. She asked for retraction of original inflammatory statement. Not sure if he will do that.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
1) Empire Strikes Back 2) New Hope (or "Star Wars") 3) Return of the Jedi 4) Revenge of the Sith 5) Rogue One 6) The Last Jedi 7) The Force Awakens 8) Solo 9) Phantom Menace 10) Attack of the ClonesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here is my pre-written Mets Hire New Manager Reaction Post https://t.co/48vN1LFkOhBlogger / Podcaster
-
In this story: Bogar and Perez getting a lot of buzz, Beltran has some backers, Shelton still hanging around. The winner is still locked away in Brodie’s brainHearing that Tim Bogar interviewed very well and is a strong contender for Mets job. Here's a story with some context around that li'l nug https://t.co/ZOEozEoStyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#RedSox made a strong hire in young, smart Chaim Bloom as new GM. He could’ve replaced Sandy Alderson with #Mets last year but Wilpons passed him over. One MLB exec told me, “Fred doesn’t believe in analytics and Jeff wouldn’t have wanted to pay for it anyway.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
33 years ago tonight, there was a little roller up along first... #Mets https://t.co/IYk9ufdAaoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets