New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
47357512_thumbnail

Report: Eduardo Perez ‘clear frontrunner’ for Mets manager job

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 6m

The MLB manager jobs are starting to get filled, and the New York Mets may be next to make a hire. Eduardo Perez was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Friday as being the "clear frontrunner" for the Mets' manager job. Perez played 13...

Tweets