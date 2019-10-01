New York Mets
Eduardo Perez Reportedly “Clear Front Runner” To Manage Mets
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
The Mets' wide-open managerial hunt appears to be narrowing. Eduardo Perez is now seen as the "clear front runner" to …
RT @timbhealey: Chaim Bloom was the runner-up in the Mets’ GM search last year. His getting a top baseball ops job was inevitable, and comparing the future paths of the Mets and Red Sox now becomes much more interesting (to me, at least). https://t.co/bhMssE18CYBlogger / Podcaster
Innings from your starting pitchers can help make a major difference #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/c7Y6WY22asBlogger / Podcaster
First 23 Greinke pitches: 0 swings/missesBeat Writer / Columnist
Cabrera has great career numbers vs. Greinke, and he lifts a line drive single to right. Dave Martinez mentioned pre-game: "Analytically, I saw a lot more ground balls in Howie (Kendrick) against Greinke." The Nats use analytics a LOT more than people think.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MzCSmith: Let us never forget that the Homestead Grays won the 1948 Negro Leagues World Series, the last D.C. team to win a title in baseball. The Grays defeated Birmingham & Black Barons' phenom Willie Mays. That Series, played a year after Jackie, was the last for the storied circuit.Blogger / Podcaster
What do you expect from Amed Rosario in 2020 after watching him grow in 2019? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/CBuTJAfCxSBlogger / Podcaster
