Mets' Gimenez claims Fall League batting crown

The hits kept coming for Mets infield prospect Andres Gimenez during his six weeks in the Arizona Fall League and they didn’t stop through the last day of the season. On Friday, the Scottsdale Scorpions shortstop had two hits to up his batting...

