New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Gimenez claims Fall League batting crown
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 56s
The hits kept coming for Mets infield prospect Andres Gimenez during his six weeks in the Arizona Fall League and they didn’t stop through the last day of the season. On Friday, the Scottsdale Scorpions shortstop had two hits to up his batting...
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Chaim Bloom was the runner-up in the Mets’ GM search last year. His getting a top baseball ops job was inevitable, and comparing the future paths of the Mets and Red Sox now becomes much more interesting (to me, at least). https://t.co/bhMssE18CYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Innings from your starting pitchers can help make a major difference #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/c7Y6WY22asBlogger / Podcaster
-
First 23 Greinke pitches: 0 swings/missesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cabrera has great career numbers vs. Greinke, and he lifts a line drive single to right. Dave Martinez mentioned pre-game: "Analytically, I saw a lot more ground balls in Howie (Kendrick) against Greinke." The Nats use analytics a LOT more than people think.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MzCSmith: Let us never forget that the Homestead Grays won the 1948 Negro Leagues World Series, the last D.C. team to win a title in baseball. The Grays defeated Birmingham & Black Barons' phenom Willie Mays. That Series, played a year after Jackie, was the last for the storied circuit.Blogger / Podcaster
-
What do you expect from Amed Rosario in 2020 after watching him grow in 2019? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/CBuTJAfCxSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets