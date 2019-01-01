New York Mets

Mets 360
47707807_thumbnail

Orange and Blue Collector: Mr. Met plastic drinking cup

by: Mark Mariniello Mets 360 10m

July 24th, 1975 The New York Mets played the powerhouse Cincinnati Reds at Shea Stadium. It was an ordinary midseason game between two National League rivals. The rivalry took off in the 1973 Natio…

Tweets