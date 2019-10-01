New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Mickey Callaway To Become Angels’ Pitching Coach
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Mickey Callaway is close to joining the Los Angeles Angels' as their new pitching coach. However, the deal has not been finalized yet.Callaway, 44, is
Tweets
-
RT @ChadKreuter: Love the way @andresgimenez plays the game each night, always w/ passion, a sense of urgency, and a smile. https://t.co/qn7vJFBSKqBlogger / Podcaster
-
👀Falcons QB Matt Ryan ruled out (ankle) Week 8 vs. Seahawks. https://t.co/PBvLK4m1X0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here's why the Mets could come to regret passing on Joe Girardi (via @nynjharper) https://t.co/nn9q6b2KDMTV / Radio Network
-
Incredibly sad news about Chuck Meriwether. Like Eric Cooper, Chuck was universally liked and respected for his gregarious, warm nature. Nashville loses one of its best.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Darin Erstad, who was with #Angels when Maddon was a bench coach, is unlikely to be on the coaching staff but has opportunity to be involved with LAA in support role. He stepped down as Nebraska’s coach in June.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway was an #Angels pitcher in 2002-03 when Maddon was the bench coach. Will now be Maddon’s pitching coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets