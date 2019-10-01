New York Mets

Mets Merized
47713945_thumbnail

MLB News: Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader Named Relievers of the Year

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 7m

Josh Hader and Aroldis Chapman have been named as the Relievers of the Year, in the National League and American League, respectively.Hader, 25, had a 2.62 ERA, 3.10 FIP, and 0.806 WHIP with 1

Tweets