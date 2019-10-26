New York Mets
Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway lands with Angels
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 6m
Mickey Callaway found another job before the Mets found his replacement. The former Mets manager will serve as the Angels’ pitching coach under mentor Joe Maddon, MLB Network reported
Tweets
-
-
-
-
-
Darin Erstad, who was with #Angels when Maddon was a bench coach, is unlikely to be on the coaching staff but has opportunity to be involved with LAA in support role. He stepped down as Nebraska’s coach in June.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway was an #Angels pitcher in 2002-03 when Maddon was the bench coach. Will now be Maddon’s pitching coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
