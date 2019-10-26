New York Mets

Newsday
Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway to become Angels pitching coach, reports say | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 26, 2019 5:37 PM Newsday 7m

Mickey Callaway seems to have found a new job faster than the Mets could decide on a new manager. Callaway, fired Oct. 3 after two seasons as Mets manager, will be the Angels’ pitching coach, accordin

