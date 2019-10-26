New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How One Writer’s Journey Led Him Back To An Unfamiliar World Of Baseball Card Collecting
by: Nick Diunte — Forbes 24s
Once present at every deli, gas station and department store, author Eric Moskowitz found a baseball card resurgence online.
Tweets
-
RT @TylerKepner: In case you're a hopeless baseball nerd like me and were wondering, Gerardo Parra is the first player ever to wear #88 in the World Series. Actually only one other WS player has worn a number in the 80s -- Eric Gagne, #83, for Boston in 2007.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In case you're a hopeless baseball nerd like me and were wondering, Gerardo Parra is the first player ever to wear #88 in the World Series. Actually only one other WS player has worn a number in the 80s -- Eric Gagne, #83, for Boston in 2007.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Melvin Gordon situation is a mess https://t.co/kDUUsFii3oBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Victor Robles-Lorenzo Cain battle for a Fielding Bible Award and Gold Glove will be a good one. Robles had the most Defensive Runs Saved In MLB from the point after the Nationals started 19-31Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @tittergrrl: MVP so far. This guy reading the MLB Handbook to combat the awful religious proselytizers who show up for big games. They looked so annoyed and confused. #WorldSeries #Nats #FINISHTHEFIGHT https://t.co/QpfhZf9EYfTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MetsMerized: @hgomez27 @EJerezESPN @z101digital @ZDeportes You're a professional. Shame on you for posting a joke like that as if it was a serious report. What the heck is the matter with you? It's reporting like this that is killing good and honest journalism.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets