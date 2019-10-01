New York Mets

Mets Merized
47722188_thumbnail

Puma: Luis Rojas No Longer Candidate For Mets’ Manager Job

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 59s

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets managerial search has been narrowed to four known names, with Luis Rojas being removed from consideration.Rojas, 38, was the Mets' quality

Tweets