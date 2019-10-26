New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Eduardo Perez emerges as ‘front runner’ for manager (Report)
by: Billy McInerney — Elite Sports NY 5m
ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez has emerged as the "clear front runner" for the New York Mets manager opening.
Tweets
-
Alex Bregman hits grand slam, drives in five runs as #Astros tie World Series with Game 4 victory over #Nats | @eboland11 https://t.co/jRARgPfXtnBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's all tied up https://t.co/7fa4DELJ51Blogger / Podcaster
-
In the 1986 #WorldSeries , the road team won each of the first 4 games. After that, the home team won each of the last 3. What does that mean? It means the Mets won the World Series.TV / Radio Personality
-
Here's Brian Dozier to pinch-hit with two outs in the ninth, meaning that all 50 eligible players have appeared in this World Series. That rarely happens -- well done, Astros and Nats.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If you like the @fangraphs suite of Win Probability and shutdown/meltdown stats, you could make a case that Will Smith should have been ahead of Hader too. That one's debatable, and in the end Hader may win that debate. But Yates vs Hader isn't really debatableI'm late to the table on this But how do you look at Kirby Yates and Josh Hader (and we'll say solely from a statistical perspective) and say that Hader had the better season?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' infield prospect Andres Gimenez wins the Arizona Fall League batting title 🔥 https://t.co/tOUyrCmG28TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets