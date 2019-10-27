New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets manager search distracts from World Series
by: Joe Noa — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 20s
With the World Series at full speed, it seems to be secondary to the mystery that falls on the laps of sportswriters and fans. Who will be the next manager...
Tweets
-
The back page: I Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts https://t.co/tFiRvsdVNABlogger / Podcaster
-
He "dreamed of this moment" https://t.co/Tk7hYMWBbTBlogger / Podcaster
-
CBS golf will never be the same https://t.co/tcLxU60ODGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't count them out yet https://t.co/ogp10B5Mv7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Series evened up. Cole vs. Scherzer tomorrow in DC. Who is in the driver’s seat? Who ya got?Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/aGGv6vh9h8 The #Astros have 3 elite starters and Urquidy — lucky for them.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets