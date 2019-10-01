New York Mets

Mack's Mets
47731486_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - Mets' +/- in 2019 and a Projection for 2020

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 14s

The Mets ended up 10 games over .500 in 2019 at 86-76. They also ended up with 791 runs scored and 737 runs allowed.   A +/- of...

Tweets