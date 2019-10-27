New York Mets

The Mets Police
47731797_thumbnail

Jimmy Kimmel’s Unfunny Mets Sketch Week continues with Noah Syndergaard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

It must be Unfunny Sketch Week on Kimmel.  First we had Pete Alson going all Harvey, and now it’s Thor. Well now that the Mets are done making unfunny videos hopefully they can get back to working out and watching game films. Remember guys, you can...

Tweets