New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
World Series 2019: Trump heading to Game 5, though a critic will throw first pitch - nj.com
by: Jonathan D. Salant | jsalant@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 33s
President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend Game 5 at Nationals Park on Sunday.
Tweets
-
RT @DPLennon: Sunday Extra Innings: #Yankees prioritize injury fix, #Astros discipline falls short, #RedSox Bloom vs. #Mets Van Wagenen. https://t.co/PWGAwX7vrUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It took five days https://t.co/wIcIXbUJlZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carson takes it to the house! TOUCHDOWN #SEAHAWKS!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
With that run, Chris Carson just became the 10th #Seahawks player to reach 2,000 career rushing yards.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kendricks? More like KendPICKS! #SeahawksBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good luck.José Urquidy, 95mph Fastball, 86mph Changeup and 81mph Slider, Overlay (synced at release). https://t.co/6n4X3Ql16PBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets