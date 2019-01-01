New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on Mets manager search: Taking 'really long look' at Eduardo Perez, Tim Bogar
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 59s
After parting ways with Mickey Callaway, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
“Mr. Brightside” is never going to be a stadium anthem like “Renegade” in Pittsburgh or “Jump Around” as Wisconsin. Stop forcing it.TV / Radio Personality
-
I am surprised by these resultsWho would you rather have as the #Mets manager?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Most wins in a single @MLB season all-time... 1998 Yankees, 125 2001 Mariners, 120 2018 Red Sox, 119 1906 Cubs, 118 2019 Astros, 116 1986 Mets, 116Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Seahawks are going to lead the league in ugly wins.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Terrible comma after BeltránMets by all accounts taking a really long look at Perez and Bogar. Beltrán, still technically in it. Shelton, Rojas still technically in too. Team hasn’t made a decision yet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Should Mets Trade Jeurys Familia This Winter? https://t.co/jsInyfRMMu #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets