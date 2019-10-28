New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
45625440_thumbnail

Who Will Be the Mets Manager?

by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK Talkin' Mets

Mike Silva talks about the Mets managerial candidates after Joe Girardi was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies. Is Tim Bogar the favorite? Can the Mets pull off a coup and pry A.J. Hinch away from the Astro ala Bill Parcells and the Jets in the 90s?...

