Sources: Mets third round interviews begin this week

The Mets will hold a third round of managerial interviews this week, with Eduardo Perez, Tim Bogar and Carlos Beltran among those getting another callback, according to multiple major league sources.

    Manager/bench coach combo perhaps?
    Mike Puma
    Heard that Tim Bogar and Eduardo Perez spent time together the other night at the World Series. Perez is there for his broadcasting duties. Maybe they were comparing notes from their visits to Citi Field last week.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 15m
