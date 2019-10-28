New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: will Mets Manager search lead to a summer of me riffing Net Negative jokes?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:  60 year old Pat Murphy who interim managed the Padres to 42-54 is the mystery candidate and may or may not be The Bombshell depending on who you believe…. …what are we even doing?  I don’t understand this team at all.  I mean the...

