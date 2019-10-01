New York Mets

nj.com
47759233_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets’ mystery managerial candidate is revealed - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The New York Mets are replacing manager Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi interviewed with the Mets, but was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tweets