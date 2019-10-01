New York Mets

MLB trade rumors: Red Sox’s Mookie Betts to New York? 6 possible landing spots - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Boston Red Sox are considering trading right fielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League MVP. Betts is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

