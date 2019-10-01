New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway lands a new job - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 18s
The New York Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons. He went 163-161 with the Mets, and kept the club in the National League wild-card race in 2019 until the final week of the season.
Tweets
-
Steady stream of people leaving the World Series game 5 early. The Nats are trailing the Astros 5-1 @nbcwashington https://t.co/xl93sJtZrASuper Fan
-
Handmade in Queens, NY.Super Fan
-
RT @StevePoliti: Sports radio has become the world's worst group therapy session in this market. "Everything sucks!" Let's go to the phones. "Everything sucks even more!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Jetting_Up: Big episode today with @ChrisCarlin Jet fans shoot me your questionsTV / Radio Personality
-
Happy Birthday to the king of pinch-hitting, @LennyHarris! 🥳Official Team Account
-
Anyone remember the sitcom, "Hello, Larry?" This is the opposite of that.A surprising Yankees shakeup https://t.co/iQLaoRmqeFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets