New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets manager search: Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy called ‘mystery candidate’
by: Gabrielle McMillen — Sporting News 23s
Pat Murphy reportedly had multiple interviews for the open Mets manager gig.
Tweets
-
Steady stream of people leaving the World Series game 5 early. The Nats are trailing the Astros 5-1 @nbcwashington https://t.co/xl93sJtZrASuper Fan
-
Handmade in Queens, NY.Super Fan
-
RT @StevePoliti: Sports radio has become the world's worst group therapy session in this market. "Everything sucks!" Let's go to the phones. "Everything sucks even more!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Jetting_Up: Big episode today with @ChrisCarlin Jet fans shoot me your questionsTV / Radio Personality
-
Happy Birthday to the king of pinch-hitting, @LennyHarris! 🥳Official Team Account
-
Anyone remember the sitcom, "Hello, Larry?" This is the opposite of that.A surprising Yankees shakeup https://t.co/iQLaoRmqeFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets