New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-05-17-at-10.12.22-pm

If Matt Harvey Did This…Noah Syndergaard attends hockey game and rides Zamboni

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24s

Man, imagine if Matt Harvey went to a hockey game instead of working out and watching game films.  Imagine if he did that after spending five minutes on Jimmy Kimmel.  People would be furious. Thor rode the Zamboni last night at the Islanders game 🥅 (

Tweets