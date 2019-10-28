New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets manager search now moves into its Fred Wilpon final round
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4m
The third and what is expected to be the final phase of the Mets’ process to hire a manager will come this week when a candidate or multiple candidates meet with Fred Wilpon. The first round
Tweets
-
When you target the best candidate you dont need to have a dozen interviews and three rounds of them. Not all organizations are indecisive, confused and hectic.John Henry admits it is unusual they only interviewed one person. Said they had two long days of interviews with Bloom and everyone came away impressed.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @COsoccerpod: 🚨NEW: The pick of Dest-iny: the boys scramble to react to some great news from the Netherlands. @cpulisic_10 makes us go all Sally Field with his hatty. PLUS: Xhaka’s walk of shame, more Everton woes, El Traffico ends up “Breaking Bob”, #NWSL & more. 🎧 https://t.co/Wzpvwoz7oT https://t.co/9mFcgJXR4eTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Mets Manager Candidate: Pat Murphy https://t.co/57OP7l8hDr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: 🤖🤖🤖🤖Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonHeyman: Mickey Callaway is getting a 3-year deal to be #LAAngels pitching coach. Gotta love their early winter moves.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Did you miss out on @QBConvention shirts from the first two years it was held? Yeah? Well we started a new merch shop for the QBC. https://t.co/sBv4BpSh3w is our new store front or “merch stand”. Go check it out.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets