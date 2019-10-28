New York Mets

Daily News
47777269_thumbnail

Mets managerial search progresses into third round of interviews - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 7m

Brodie Van Wagenen and Mets officials are expected to begin a third round of interviews in the coming week as the search for Mickey Callaway’s replacement progresses into what could be the club’s ultimate stage.

Tweets