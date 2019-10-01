New York Mets

nj.com
47789755_thumbnail

Joe Girardi brings the Yankees way to the Phillies: What are the clubhouse rules on hair length, beards, loud music? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Philadelphia Phillies introduced ex-New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi as the team's new skipper during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 (10/28/19) at Citizens Bank Park.

Tweets