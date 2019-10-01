New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Another ‘mystery candidate’ in Mets’ managerial search is revealed - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 37s
The New York Mets are replacing manager Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi interviewed with the Mets before going to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tweets
-
Already clinched best move of the offseasonThe Brewers are almost certainly going back to the ball-in-mitt logo for 2020 https://t.co/pU941VpfyYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
HBD, @RADickey43! 🎁🎈🎂Official Team Account
-
RT @MavalloneMiLB: With word that Tony DeFrancesco is a candidate for the #Mets managerial vacancy, I go back to 2018 when I spoke with one of the Minor’s most successful skippers. https://t.co/oPiENnXAl1Official League Account
-
Conservatory GardenBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why if shirtless or chest-painted men aren’t banned? Really thoMeet the models who were 'banned indefinitely' for World Series flashing https://t.co/seujBrfjXV https://t.co/1RMhT0a43UBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @WhistleSports: Kevin Love and his dog Vestry delivering the wholesome content you need this morningBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets