New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syracuse Mets Manager Tony DeFrancesco Interviewed For Mets Job
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 2m
Andy Martino of SNY reports the New York Mets interviewed Syracuse Mets manager Tony DeFrancesco for the Mets managerial opening. It is not known at what point DeFrancesco interviewed, but Martino
Tweets
-
Already clinched best move of the offseasonThe Brewers are almost certainly going back to the ball-in-mitt logo for 2020 https://t.co/pU941VpfyYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
HBD, @RADickey43! 🎁🎈🎂Official Team Account
-
RT @MavalloneMiLB: With word that Tony DeFrancesco is a candidate for the #Mets managerial vacancy, I go back to 2018 when I spoke with one of the Minor’s most successful skippers. https://t.co/oPiENnXAl1Official League Account
-
Conservatory GardenBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why if shirtless or chest-painted men aren’t banned? Really thoMeet the models who were 'banned indefinitely' for World Series flashing https://t.co/seujBrfjXV https://t.co/1RMhT0a43UBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @WhistleSports: Kevin Love and his dog Vestry delivering the wholesome content you need this morningBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets