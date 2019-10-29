New York Mets
Robinson Cano’s Mets debut was marred by injuries and poor performance
by: Maggie Wiggin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
It was a forgettable year for the second-baseman with plenty of blame to go around
