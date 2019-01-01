New York Mets

After experiencing robot umpires while coaching in minors, former pitcher Frank Viola dishes on flaws

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Frank Viola was a pitching coach for the High Point (N.C.) Rockers in the Atlantic League this year, and got to experience first-hand how robot umpires work. Safe to say he wasn't impressed.

