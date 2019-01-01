New York Mets
Mets to name Carlos Beltrán manager (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 48s
For nearly seven years, Carlos Beltrán served as one of the most productive position players in Mets history. The team now plans to bring him back as a leader for years to come. A source said Friday that the Mets plan to name Beltrán manager,...
For more evidence of Beltran’s earnestness, see belowEarlier this month, Carlos Beltran told @martinonyc why he wanted be a manager in the MLB: "I love the game, I love to compete...I feel like I can impact players' lives in a positive way" https://t.co/EtoQX1Bu9zBeat Writer / Columnist
Because Sid Rosenberg’s source was faster I guess@martinonyc Andy why didn’t you break the Beltran storyBeat Writer / Columnist
After several weeks, fans started to accept the idea of Carlos Beltran as Mets manager - especially after seeing that beyond Girardi, none had what Mets fans wanted and expected - EXPERIENCE #LGM #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
He didn’t get the job. Read yesterday’s column for context@martinonyc 💣🐚?Beat Writer / Columnist
We've released three NL East top 10s for 2020 so far. Which one do you find most interesting? Braves: https://t.co/AvCeoGo1vA Mets: https://t.co/US8aaQanYX Marlins: https://t.co/5xGmWV4h2BBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MattEhalt: Beltran is a fascinating hire. He's obviously well respected. But he's never managed, and there's always that bad history between him and the Mets that everyone knows. But, certainly lots of upside. Will be interesting to watch his development.Beat Writer / Columnist
