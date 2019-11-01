New York Mets
Mets to hire Carlos Beltran as next manager: sources - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3m
Carlos Beltran is finalizing a deal with the Mets to become their next manager, per industry sources.
For more evidence of Beltran’s earnestness, see belowEarlier this month, Carlos Beltran told @martinonyc why he wanted be a manager in the MLB: "I love the game, I love to compete...I feel like I can impact players' lives in a positive way" https://t.co/EtoQX1Bu9zBeat Writer / Columnist
Because Sid Rosenberg’s source was faster I guess@martinonyc Andy why didn’t you break the Beltran storyBeat Writer / Columnist
After several weeks, fans started to accept the idea of Carlos Beltran as Mets manager - especially after seeing that beyond Girardi, none had what Mets fans wanted and expected - EXPERIENCE #LGM #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
He didn’t get the job. Read yesterday’s column for context@martinonyc 💣🐚?Beat Writer / Columnist
We've released three NL East top 10s for 2020 so far. Which one do you find most interesting? Braves: https://t.co/AvCeoGo1vA Mets: https://t.co/US8aaQanYX Marlins: https://t.co/5xGmWV4h2BBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Beltran is a fascinating hire. He's obviously well respected. But he's never managed, and there's always that bad history between him and the Mets that everyone knows. But, certainly lots of upside. Will be interesting to watch his development.Beat Writer / Columnist
