New York Mets

The Mets Police
47902075_thumbnail

Mets officially hire Inexperienced Carlos Beltran as manager for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The Mets, masters of maximizing media coverage announced – at 7:44pm on a Friday night, so that they could what…get in the Saturday newspapers?  Even when newspapers were a thing, Friday night was when you took out the trash….. – announced that...

Tweets