New York Mets

NESN
47339426_thumbnail

Alex Cora Expresses Excitement In Mets’ Hiring Of Carlos Beltran As Manager

by: Lauren Campbell NESN 9s

Carlos Beltran is leaving the Yankees for the Mets, and Alex Cora is excited about it. The New York Mets named the former Houston Astros slugger as their newest manager Friday after serving as a sp…

Tweets