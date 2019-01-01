New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
47902285_thumbnail

Lagares, Mets part ways as club declines option

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

Juan Lagares' 13-year run with the Mets' organization officially came to an end on Friday, when the team declined his $9.5-million contract option for 2020. Lagares is now a free agent. The Mets also attempted to outright veteran second baseman Joe...

Tweets