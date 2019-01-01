New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB sources weigh in on Mets hiring Carlos Beltran as their next manager
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The potential for Carlos Beltran to excel at his new job as manager of the Mets is rooted mostly in his acclaimed baseball acumen and his ability to connect with players as a deep thinker who works hard at developing personal relationships
Tweets
-
“This guy, he will do an outstanding job.’’ https://t.co/Ja5iSynKJPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coach 'really proud' he's stepping it up https://t.co/sly7GlOx7VBlogger / Podcaster
-
Welp.Person who knows Carlos Beltran well says “no chance” he’ll manage Mets or likely anyone else right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
LeBron puts on a show https://t.co/1Gp9k5Q00WBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Our goal is to sign him long-term.” https://t.co/JXlXowU7EFBlogger / Podcaster
-
A year ago this weekend I was offered a chance to come home. A year later, one of my favorite players of all time is offered the chance to come home and lead my favorite team. This is exciting. I am excited.Owner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets