New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets decline to pick up 2020 option on Juan Lagares | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 1, 2019 9:08 PM — Newsday 1m
Juan Lagares, who had been the longest-tenured player on the Mets, is no longer with the team. The Mets officially declined their 2020 option on Lagares on Friday, a mere formality considering the $9.
Tweets
-
“This guy, he will do an outstanding job.’’ https://t.co/Ja5iSynKJPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coach 'really proud' he's stepping it up https://t.co/sly7GlOx7VBlogger / Podcaster
-
Welp.Person who knows Carlos Beltran well says “no chance” he’ll manage Mets or likely anyone else right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
LeBron puts on a show https://t.co/1Gp9k5Q00WBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Our goal is to sign him long-term.” https://t.co/JXlXowU7EFBlogger / Podcaster
-
A year ago this weekend I was offered a chance to come home. A year later, one of my favorite players of all time is offered the chance to come home and lead my favorite team. This is exciting. I am excited.Owner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets