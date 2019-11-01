New York Mets
Carlos Beltran Named New York Mets Manager
by: Chris Drosehn — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 6m
Carlos Beltran is officially going to be managing the New York Mets in the 2020 season and beyond. Is he the right guy for the job?
A year ago this weekend I was offered a chance to come home. A year later, one of my favorite players of all time is offered the chance to come home and lead my favorite team. This is exciting. I am excited.Owner / Front Office
