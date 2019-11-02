New York Mets

New York Post
47907753_thumbnail

Alex Cora thinks Carlos Beltran will be ‘outstanding’ for Mets

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 9m

No one in baseball knows Carlos Beltran better than Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Both men grew up in Puerto Rico, becoming close friends. They were teammates on the 2009-10 Mets. They won a World Series

Tweets